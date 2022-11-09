PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:RCS)

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th.
PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.9% annually over the last three years.
PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund stock opened at $5.14 on Wednesday. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has a 1-year low of $4.61 and a 1-year high of $7.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.04 and a 200-day moving average of $5.20.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO Strategic Income Fund
About PIMCO Strategic Income Fund
PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PIMCO Strategic Income Fund (RCS)
- The Cheesecake Factory Shows You Can Have It and Eat It Too
- 3 High Yields The Institutions Are Buying
- Two EV Stocks That Could Rally Into Year-End
- Can Activision Blizzard Rally Into Year End?
- Despite Financials, Twiliio is One To Watch
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Strategic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.