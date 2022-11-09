PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:RCS)

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th.

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.9% annually over the last three years.

Shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund stock opened at $5.14 on Wednesday. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has a 1-year low of $4.61 and a 1-year high of $7.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.04 and a 200-day moving average of $5.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCS. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund in the first quarter worth $3,156,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 518,117 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after purchasing an additional 68,369 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 1.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 185,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 16.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 107,488 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 14,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 135.3% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 47,911 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 27,551 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.

