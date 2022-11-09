Pine Cliff Energy (OTCMKTS:PIFYF) Trading Up 4.8%

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIFYF – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.30 and last traded at $1.30. 62,370 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 60,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.24.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.34.

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

