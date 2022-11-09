Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.2% annually over the last three years.

Get Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund alerts:

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of HNW stock opened at $10.32 on Wednesday. Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has a one year low of $9.83 and a one year high of $16.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund

About Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HNW. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 130,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after buying an additional 10,229 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 131,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after buying an additional 19,814 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in higher yielding asset classes, including high yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds .It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.