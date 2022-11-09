Pioneering Technology (CVE:PTE) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.02

Pioneering Technology Corp. (CVE:PTE – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 71110 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Pioneering Technology Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.12 million and a PE ratio of -1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.43, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 4.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.03 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.03.

Pioneering Technology Company Profile

Pioneering Technology Corp., an energy smart technology and consumer products company, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of cooking fire prevention solutions in Canada and the United States. It offers Safe-T-Element cooking system; SmartBurner, an easy-to-install electric coil replacement; SmartRange, an electric stove shut off solution; SmartElement, a hard-wired electric coil solution; and Smart Micro, a microwave safety solution, as well as Safe-T-Sensor.

Featured Stories

