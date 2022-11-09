Piper Sandler Boosts Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Price Target to $60.00

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $58.00 to $60.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 38.54% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on IONS. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ IONS traded up $1.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062,141. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 8.11 and a current ratio of 8.18. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.70 and a beta of 0.55. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $25.04 and a twelve month high of $48.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.80.

Institutional Trading of Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IONS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.13). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a negative return on equity of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.57) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,056,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,375,000 after buying an additional 705,586 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,099,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,148,000 after buying an additional 91,958 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,476,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,872,000 after buying an additional 593,051 shares during the period. Tweedy Browne Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,346,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,137,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,145,000 after buying an additional 44,388 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

