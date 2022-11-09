PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.20.

AGS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of PlayAGS from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of PlayAGS from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of PlayAGS from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of PlayAGS from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of PlayAGS from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PlayAGS

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AGS. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in PlayAGS in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of PlayAGS in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PlayAGS in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of PlayAGS in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of PlayAGS during the third quarter valued at about $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

PlayAGS Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AGS traded down $1.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.90. 1,869 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,892. The company has a market capitalization of $219.31 million, a P/E ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 2.39. PlayAGS has a 1-year low of $4.21 and a 1-year high of $9.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.31 and its 200-day moving average is $5.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.09.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $76.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.35 million. PlayAGS had a negative return on equity of 33.94% and a negative net margin of 7.66%. Equities analysts forecast that PlayAGS will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

PlayAGS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

