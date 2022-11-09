PlayDapp (PLA) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $22.52 Million

PlayDapp (PLA) traded down 26.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 9th. One PlayDapp token can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00001129 BTC on exchanges. PlayDapp has a total market capitalization of $55.34 million and approximately $22.52 million worth of PlayDapp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PlayDapp has traded 36.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About PlayDapp

PlayDapp’s launch date was December 31st, 2018. PlayDapp’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 302,211,852 tokens. PlayDapp’s official Twitter account is @playdapp_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. PlayDapp’s official message board is medium.com/playdappgames. PlayDapp’s official website is playdapp.io.

Buying and Selling PlayDapp

According to CryptoCompare, “PLA, the native token of PlayDapp, is a core utility token utilizing the ERC20 standard. PLA acts as the primary fungible token for the processing of transactions from users. Game dApp operators or developers receive PLA upon each in-game purchase or trade, after a reasonably small transaction fee is deducted by PlayDapp.”

