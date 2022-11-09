Polar Capital Technology Trust (LON:PCT) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,963.28

Polar Capital Technology Trust plc (LON:PCT – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,963.28 ($22.61) and traded as low as GBX 1,848 ($21.28). Polar Capital Technology Trust shares last traded at GBX 1,862 ($21.44), with a volume of 127,642 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £2.43 billion and a PE ratio of 318.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,920.54 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,961.39.

In other news, insider Catherine Cripps bought 481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,075 ($23.89) per share, for a total transaction of £9,980.75 ($11,491.94).

Polar Capital Technology Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Polar Capital LLP. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the technology sector and other sectors which use technology like information, media, communications, environment, computing, healthcare, and renewable energy.

