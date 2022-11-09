Premia 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $662,035.00 (PREMIA)

Premia (PREMIA) traded 24.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 9th. Over the last seven days, Premia has traded down 37.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Premia token can now be bought for about $0.70 or 0.00003971 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Premia has a market cap of $101.66 million and approximately $662,035.00 worth of Premia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00003047 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.25 or 0.00538973 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,909.42 or 0.28074224 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Premia Profile

Premia’s launch date was February 2nd, 2021. Premia’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Premia’s official Twitter account is @premiafinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Premia is premia.finance. The official message board for Premia is premia.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Premia is a collection of DeFi Smart Contracts on the Ethereum Blockchain. It delivers Financial Instruments as a Service to Users, in which the use of the Premia Token is incentivized through various methods. Premia Phase 1 will look to deliver functionality to underwrite financial contracts traditionally known as Physically Settled, American Style, Covered Call and Put Options.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Premia directly using U.S. dollars.

