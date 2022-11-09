Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.39-$2.59 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.45. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Primoris Services also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.39-$2.59 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PRIM. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Primoris Services from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Primoris Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Primoris Services from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Primoris Services to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.67.

NASDAQ:PRIM traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.41. The stock had a trading volume of 297,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,244. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.22. Primoris Services has a one year low of $15.90 and a one year high of $27.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.51 million. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 3.38%. As a group, analysts expect that Primoris Services will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Primoris Services's payout ratio is currently 10.71%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRIM. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Primoris Services by 9.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,172 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 327,802 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,809,000 after buying an additional 4,617 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 44.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,568 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 3,862 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 53.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,090 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 9,749 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 9.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,609,697 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,165,000 after buying an additional 218,611 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Energy and Renewables, and Pipeline. The Utilities segment specializes in a range of services, including telecommunications and installation and maintenance of new and existing natural gas and electric utility distribution and transmission systems.

