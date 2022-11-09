ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.42.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PFHC. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ProFrac from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on ProFrac from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of ProFrac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProFrac

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio bought a new position in ProFrac during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ProFrac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProFrac in the second quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProFrac in the second quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in ProFrac during the second quarter worth approximately $258,000. Institutional investors own 20.68% of the company’s stock.

ProFrac Price Performance

NASDAQ PFHC opened at $24.64 on Friday. ProFrac has a 12 month low of $13.18 and a 12 month high of $23.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.19.

ProFrac (NASDAQ:PFHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $589.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.44 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that ProFrac will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

ProFrac Company Profile

ProFrac Holding Corp., a vertically integrated and energy services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, completion, and other products and services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production.

