Prom Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.32 Million (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 16.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 9th. Prom has a total market capitalization of $68.00 million and $2.32 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Prom token can currently be purchased for about $4.13 or 0.00025262 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Prom has traded 25.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Prom alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,364.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00008480 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00006830 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00049381 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00041949 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006043 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00023233 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $38.75 or 0.00236788 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Prom Profile

PROM is a token. It launched on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,450,000 tokens. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official website is prom.io. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 16,450,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.94313581 USD and is down -9.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $2,831,972.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Prom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.