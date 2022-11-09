Prom Price Down 26% Over Last Week (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 19.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 9th. Over the last week, Prom has traded 26% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Prom token can currently be purchased for about $4.02 or 0.00025062 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Prom has a total market capitalization of $66.12 million and $2.24 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Prom alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,091.84 or 1.00337327 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00008901 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00008574 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00050428 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00038295 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00024516 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00006104 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 34.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002852 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.37 or 0.00233032 BTC.

Prom Profile

PROM is a token. It launched on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,450,000 tokens. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prom’s official website is prom.io. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 16,450,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.94313581 USD and is down -9.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $2,831,972.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Prom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.