Prom (PROM) Trading Down 11.5% This Week

Prom (PROM) traded down 11.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 8th. Prom has a total market capitalization of $80.44 million and approximately $3.00 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Prom has traded down 11.5% against the dollar. One Prom token can now be purchased for $4.89 or 0.00026773 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Prom Profile

Prom (CRYPTO:PROM) is a token. Its launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,450,000 tokens. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prom’s official website is prom.io.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 16,450,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 5.4802477 USD and is down -4.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $4,397,235.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

