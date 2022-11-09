ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:VIXY) Stock Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $15.50

Shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:VIXY – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.50 and traded as low as $13.75. ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF shares last traded at $13.91, with a volume of 3,342,417 shares trading hands.

ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Stock Up 3.0 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.49 and its 200 day moving average is $16.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIXY. LifePro Asset Management acquired a new position in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,721,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 110.6% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 63,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 666,000 shares during the period. Poehling Capital Management INC. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 104.3% during the second quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. now owns 983,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,287,000 after buying an additional 501,930 shares in the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the first quarter valued at $5,214,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its stake in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 182.0% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 435,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,211,000 after acquiring an additional 280,845 shares in the last quarter.

