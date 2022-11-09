Prospera Financial Services Inc Acquires 83,060 Shares of Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH)

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH – Get Rating) by 259,562.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 83,092 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,060 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Suburban Propane Partners were worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Antonetti Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Suburban Propane Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Suburban Propane Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in Suburban Propane Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Suburban Propane Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Suburban Propane Partners by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,833 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Suburban Propane Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Suburban Propane Partners Stock Down 0.4 %

Suburban Propane Partners Dividend Announcement

NYSE SPH opened at $16.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.29 and a 200-day moving average of $16.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.66. Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. has a 52 week low of $13.83 and a 52 week high of $17.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.87%. Suburban Propane Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.76%.

Suburban Propane Partners Profile

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. The company operates in four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as in the wholesale distribution to industrial end users.

