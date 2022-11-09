Prospera Financial Services Inc Acquires 8,980 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) by 6,651.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,980 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $1,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the first quarter valued at about $234,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Chart Industries by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,989,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chart Industries by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 594,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,172,000 after purchasing an additional 8,508 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Chart Industries by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Chart Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $262,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on GTLS shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on Chart Industries from $195.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Chart Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $259.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Chart Industries to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Chart Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chart Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.92.

Chart Industries Stock Up 1.7 %

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries stock opened at $239.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 130.86 and a beta of 1.48. Chart Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.29 and a twelve month high of $242.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $201.39 and a 200-day moving average of $187.72.

(Get Rating)

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

Further Reading

