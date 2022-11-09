Prospera Financial Services Inc Boosts Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,634 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 390.3% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the second quarter valued at $29,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter valued at $45,000. 90.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JKHY shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.00.

Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance

Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $180.94 on Wednesday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $147.50 and a 12-month high of $212.62. The stock has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.63, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $189.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.05. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The business had revenue of $529.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.86 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.68%.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

