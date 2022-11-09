Prospera Financial Services Inc Buys 2,990 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,978 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,990 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PYPL. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 410.9% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 7,060,926 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $816,596,000 after buying an additional 5,678,823 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,911,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,493,236,000 after purchasing an additional 5,438,958 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 122.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $720,555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424,122 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in PayPal by 167.6% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,872,654 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $563,522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,777,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,940,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PYPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $127.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.02.

PayPal Trading Up 4.5 %

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $81.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $93.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.34. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $215.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.11 and its 200-day moving average is $85.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.27.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 16.85%. PayPal’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

