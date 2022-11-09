Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $1.38 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,043 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,203 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $1,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 653,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,797,000 after buying an additional 41,575 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 438,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,720,000 after acquiring an additional 81,797 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 396,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,138,000 after acquiring an additional 11,454 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 380,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,512,000 after acquiring an additional 45,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 343,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,350,000 after acquiring an additional 62,541 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VPU opened at $144.68 on Wednesday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $131.72 and a fifty-two week high of $169.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.52.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

