Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $1.48 Million Stake in United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG)

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG – Get Rating) by 1,152.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,581 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in United States Natural Gas Fund were worth $1,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $420,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $537,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in United States Natural Gas Fund by 288.3% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 42,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 31,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in United States Natural Gas Fund in the second quarter valued at about $632,000.

United States Natural Gas Fund Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:UNG opened at $20.20 on Wednesday. United States Natural Gas Fund LP has a 12 month low of $11.69 and a 12 month high of $34.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.87.

United States Natural Gas Fund Company Profile

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

