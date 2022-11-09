Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $1.65 Million Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Prospera Financial Services Inc reduced its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 888 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Sysco by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,402,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,707,123,000 after acquiring an additional 409,441 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Sysco by 11.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 35,539,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,901,806,000 after acquiring an additional 3,536,646 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Sysco by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,668,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,585,695,000 after acquiring an additional 148,215 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Sysco by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,545,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,015,561,000 after acquiring an additional 477,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 4.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,416,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,564,000 after buying an additional 301,265 shares in the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sysco news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total transaction of $6,093,043.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 303,643 shares in the company, valued at $24,661,884.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,479,135. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total value of $6,093,043.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 303,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,661,884.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Price Performance

Shares of SYY stock opened at $83.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $68.05 and a 12 month high of $91.53. The firm has a market cap of $42.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.34.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Sysco had a return on equity of 137.76% and a net margin of 2.03%. The firm had revenue of $18.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SYY shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Argus raised their target price on Sysco from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on Sysco from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sysco from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

About Sysco

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

