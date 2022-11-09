Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $1.81 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Prospera Financial Services Inc cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,964 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5,500.0% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $51,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA IVW opened at $58.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.39. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.30 and a fifty-two week high of $85.09.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.