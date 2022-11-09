Prospera Financial Services Inc Increases Stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 505.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,148 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the first quarter worth $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 162.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the first quarter worth $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 250.0% in the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at LPL Financial

In other LPL Financial news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.09, for a total transaction of $5,141,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,667 shares in the company, valued at $3,256,559.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other LPL Financial news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.09, for a total transaction of $5,141,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,667 shares in the company, valued at $3,256,559.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.56, for a total transaction of $2,255,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,677,860.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,391 shares of company stock worth $14,829,906 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LPL Financial Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $262.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $259.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LPL Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.00.

LPLA stock opened at $269.17 on Wednesday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.65 and a 52 week high of $271.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.94.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.84%.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

