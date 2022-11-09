Prospera Financial Services Inc Lowers Stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lowered its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,157 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $1,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 26,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 152.4% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 9,354 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 926,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,493,000 after acquiring an additional 3,729 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 11,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hourglass Capital LLC grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 30,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TAP stock opened at $51.29 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.10. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52 week low of $42.60 and a 52 week high of $60.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TAP shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Redburn Partners raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.70.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

