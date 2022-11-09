Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 3,138 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Prospera Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,138 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1,700.0% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $75.05 on Wednesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $65.96 and a 12 month high of $82.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.32.

