Prospera Financial Services Inc Trims Stake in iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI)

Prospera Financial Services Inc trimmed its stake in iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,698 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned 0.38% of iShares Global Materials ETF worth $1,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 83.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF in the 1st quarter worth $109,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in iShares Global Materials ETF by 2,386.4% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Materials ETF by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Materials ETF Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of MXI stock opened at $76.21 on Wednesday. iShares Global Materials ETF has a 52-week low of $66.02 and a 52-week high of $95.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.77.

iShares Global Materials ETF Profile

iShares Global Materials ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Materials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Materials Sector Index (the Index).

