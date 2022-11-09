ProVise Management Group LLC Buys 7,369 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

ProVise Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,909 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,369 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $8,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Novartis by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in Novartis by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 36,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 5,558 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 81,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 6,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NVS. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 90 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 75 to CHF 70 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 81 to CHF 78 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novartis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.45.

Shares of NVS traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $82.97. 2,646,045 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,435,264. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.29. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $74.09 and a 12-month high of $94.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.55.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

