ProVise Management Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

ProVise Management Group LLC cut its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,860 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up 1.5% of ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $14,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 17,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 23.4% during the second quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 77,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,173,000 after purchasing an additional 14,709 shares during the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 30,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 317,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,393,000 after buying an additional 16,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded down $2.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.77. The company had a trading volume of 5,100,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,716,125. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.44. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $86.40 and a one year high of $120.41.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

