ProVise Management Group LLC Decreases Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

ProVise Management Group LLC lowered its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $5,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 9,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 30,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,928,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 15.9% in the second quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 32,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,473 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 340,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,934,000 after purchasing an additional 7,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 86,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,568,000 after purchasing an additional 14,969 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $5.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $237.29. 1,056,607 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,522,552. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $234.50 and its 200-day moving average is $239.88. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $217.39 and a 1-year high of $291.84.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

