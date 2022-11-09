ProVise Management Group LLC Has $3.66 Million Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,703 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,783 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Opes Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 7,203 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,193 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total value of $2,115,099.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 14,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,648,115.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total value of $2,115,099.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 14,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,648,115.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total transaction of $32,254.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,909,211.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,592 shares of company stock worth $8,379,763. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ META traded up $5.00 on Wednesday, reaching $101.47. The company had a trading volume of 107,344,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,905,016. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $134.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.75. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $353.83.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $154.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $195.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.49.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

