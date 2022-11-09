ProVise Management Group LLC Increases Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

ProVise Management Group LLC grew its stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 177,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $8,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sanofi during the first quarter worth $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Sanofi during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Sanofi by 162.0% during the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cheuvreux downgraded Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sanofi in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from €120.00 ($120.00) to €89.00 ($89.00) in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Sanofi from €90.00 ($90.00) to €85.00 ($85.00) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.88.

Shares of SNY stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,441,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,535,207. The company has a market capitalization of $109.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.59. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $36.91 and a 1-year high of $58.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.79.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

