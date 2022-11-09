ProVise Management Group LLC Lowers Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

ProVise Management Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 97,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,653 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $3,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHF. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 581.0% during the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHF traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.56. 6,106,949 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,767,788. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.67. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $27.40 and a 1-year high of $40.51.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

