ProVise Management Group LLC Purchases 4,233 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

ProVise Management Group LLC grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,233 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $4,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HDV. Madison Wealth Partners Inc boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 2,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 8,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HDV stock traded down $2.28 on Wednesday, hitting $101.60. The stock had a trading volume of 983,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,321,606. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.63 and a 200 day moving average of $101.83. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $91.24 and a 12-month high of $110.91.

