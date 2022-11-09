ProVise Management Group LLC Sells 3,309 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

ProVise Management Group LLC decreased its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,825 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 3,309 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $6,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 15,211 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,755,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Solidarilty Wealth LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 11.7% in the second quarter. Solidarilty Wealth LLC now owns 10,662 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 19.3% during the second quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.4% during the second quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 41,412 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $10,224,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 11,286 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on MCD shares. Wedbush lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on McDonald’s from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.30.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $277.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,584,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,958,591. The company has a market cap of $204.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.09, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $252.50 and its 200-day moving average is $251.45. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $217.68 and a 52 week high of $280.25.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 128.38% and a net margin of 25.42%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.52%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

