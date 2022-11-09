Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $15.35-$15.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $15.70. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Public Storage Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of NYSE PSA traded down $2.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $284.71. 976,407 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 760,670. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $49.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $302.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $319.11. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $270.73 and a 12 month high of $421.76.
Public Storage Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.52%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.09, for a total value of $293,064.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,430 shares in the company, valued at $504,918.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director John Reyes sold 51,637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.15, for a total value of $18,235,606.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 175,449 shares in the company, valued at $61,959,814.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.09, for a total transaction of $293,064.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,918.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,670 shares of company stock worth $18,599,374. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Public Storage
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSA. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Public Storage by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Public Storage by 27.2% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Public Storage by 8.4% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Public Storage by 7.1% during the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Public Storage by 13.3% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.
About Public Storage
Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.
Featured Articles
