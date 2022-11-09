PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) PT Lowered to $22.00 at JMP Securities

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at JMP Securities from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 36.22% from the company’s previous close.

PUBM has been the topic of several other reports. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of PubMatic from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of PubMatic from $28.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of PubMatic to $23.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of PubMatic to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.88.

PubMatic stock opened at $16.15 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.74. PubMatic has a fifty-two week low of $14.73 and a fifty-two week high of $43.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $837.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.79.

PubMatic ( NASDAQ:PUBM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $63.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.64 million. PubMatic had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that PubMatic will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total transaction of $688,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other PubMatic news, Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 40,000 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total transaction of $688,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey K. Hirsch sold 2,093 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total transaction of $38,971.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,047.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 143,039 shares of company stock worth $2,728,210. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in PubMatic by 46.3% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 36,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 11,671 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in PubMatic during the second quarter worth $166,000. Gratus Capital LLC boosted its position in PubMatic by 7.8% during the second quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 435,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,912,000 after purchasing an additional 31,499 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in PubMatic by 0.9% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,437,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,544,000 after purchasing an additional 13,349 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of PubMatic by 214.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707 shares during the period. 42.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

