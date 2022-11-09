Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Price Target Lowered to $28.00 at Morgan Stanley

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $28.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on QTWO. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Q2 from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Q2 from $55.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut shares of Q2 from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Q2 from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Q2 from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Q2 currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.08.

Q2 Trading Down 7.7 %

Shares of NYSE QTWO opened at $24.40 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.33 and its 200-day moving average is $40.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.71 and a beta of 1.50. Q2 has a twelve month low of $20.93 and a twelve month high of $90.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Q2

About Q2

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Q2 by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in Q2 by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Q2 by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Q2 by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Q2 by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Consumer Banking, a browser-based digital banking solution and comprehensive financial institution branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Small Business and Commercial, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture.

