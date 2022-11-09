Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Price Target Lowered to $28.00 at Morgan Stanley

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $28.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on QTWO. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Q2 from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Q2 from $55.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut shares of Q2 from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Q2 from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Q2 from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Q2 currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.08.
Q2 Trading Down 7.7 %
Shares of NYSE QTWO opened at $24.40 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.33 and its 200-day moving average is $40.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.71 and a beta of 1.50. Q2 has a twelve month low of $20.93 and a twelve month high of $90.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Q2
About Q2
Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Consumer Banking, a browser-based digital banking solution and comprehensive financial institution branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Small Business and Commercial, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Q2 (QTWO)
- The Cheesecake Factory Shows You Can Have It and Eat It Too
- Two EV Stocks That Could Rally Into Year-End
- 3 High Yields The Institutions Are Buying
- Can Activision Blizzard Rally Into Year End?
- Despite Financials, Twiliio is One To Watch
Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.