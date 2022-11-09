Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Issued By Wedbush

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Electronic Arts in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now expects that the game software company will earn $2.72 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.79. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Electronic Arts’ current full-year earnings is $5.51 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Electronic Arts’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.79 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.65 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.20 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.23 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.96 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on EA. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Atlantic Securities lowered Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, July 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.76.

EA opened at $129.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $35.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.21, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.87. Electronic Arts has a twelve month low of $109.24 and a twelve month high of $146.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.68%.

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 7,373 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total transaction of $958,858.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,802,922.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Electronic Arts news, CTO Kenneth A. Moss sold 30,713 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.28, for a total value of $4,032,002.64. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 249,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,759,479.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 7,373 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total transaction of $958,858.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,802,922.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,432 shares of company stock worth $8,434,946 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EA. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 18.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,792,775 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,491,902,000 after buying an additional 1,859,869 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 12.7% in the second quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 16,011,844 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,947,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801,844 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 159.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,501,264 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $182,629,000 after acquiring an additional 923,200 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,493,753 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,398,216,000 after purchasing an additional 415,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 436.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 356,146 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $41,210,000 after purchasing an additional 289,721 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

