Q4 2022 Earnings Estimate for Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Issued By KeyCorp

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Yelp in a research note issued on Thursday, November 3rd. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now expects that the local business review company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.38. The consensus estimate for Yelp’s current full-year earnings is $0.63 per share.

Get Yelp alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Yelp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Yelp from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Yelp from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Yelp from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Yelp from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

Yelp Stock Down 0.2 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NYSE YELP opened at $29.91 on Monday. Yelp has a fifty-two week low of $26.28 and a fifty-two week high of $40.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 56.44 and a beta of 1.45.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YELP. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yelp during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Yelp by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,602 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Yelp by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,033 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Yelp by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yelp by 33.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. 93.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Yelp

In other Yelp news, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total value of $75,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 199,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,538,326.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total transaction of $75,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,538,326.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total value of $211,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 298,983 shares in the company, valued at $10,527,191.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,547 shares of company stock valued at $1,051,618 in the last quarter. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

About Yelp

(Get Rating)

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.