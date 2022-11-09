Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Reduced by Analyst

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Booking in a report released on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kelly now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $20.34 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $25.07. The consensus estimate for Booking’s current full-year earnings is $92.28 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Booking’s FY2023 earnings at $108.74 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $133.40 EPS.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $49.55 by $3.48. Booking had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 81.11%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $37.70 EPS. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,463.79.

Shares of BKNG opened at $1,859.19 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,801.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,933.88. Booking has a 52 week low of $1,616.85 and a 52 week high of $2,715.66. The firm has a market cap of $72.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Booking by 124.0% in the 3rd quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,681,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Booking during the 3rd quarter valued at about $389,000. KLK Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the 3rd quarter valued at about $535,000. Seascape Capital Management grew its position in Booking by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 946 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total value of $1,594,552.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,565 shares in the company, valued at $101,126,519.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total transaction of $1,594,552.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,126,519.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn M. Vojvodich sold 40 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,955.62, for a total transaction of $78,224.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,167.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,481 shares of company stock worth $3,075,563 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

