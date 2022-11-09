Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,285 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in CVS Health in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 83.7% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Price Performance

CVS Health stock traded down $2.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.56. 5,047,039 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,789,472. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.69. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $86.28 and a 12-month high of $111.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.87. The company has a market capitalization of $130.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.96, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.69.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.62%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $128.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded CVS Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Tigress Financial raised their price target on CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.86.

CVS Health Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.