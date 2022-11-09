Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Buys 162 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,232 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.1% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 38,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,480,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth about $5,930,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.6% during the second quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 84,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,707,000 after purchasing an additional 11,424 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% during the second quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 69,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Finally, Tevis Investment Management lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.6% during the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 26,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.28.

In other news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 235,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total transaction of $23,173,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 700,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,091,392.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 300,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.75, for a total transaction of $30,225,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 706,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,158,012.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 235,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total transaction of $23,173,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 700,653 shares in the company, valued at $69,091,392.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 877,407 shares of company stock valued at $87,678,596. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

MRK traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.59. 10,602,156 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,812,801. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.46. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.50 and a fifty-two week high of $103.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.38.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 46.57%. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

