Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Grows Position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,104 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,649,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,146,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,299,000 after acquiring an additional 564,886 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,563,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,279,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,970,000 after purchasing an additional 155,514 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,588,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,688,000 after purchasing an additional 135,077 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FV traded down $2.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.42. The stock had a trading volume of 594,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,484. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 1 year low of $39.45 and a 1 year high of $51.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.00.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.151 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%.

