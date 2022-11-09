Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Has $2.50 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,242 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF makes up about 1.9% of Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC owned about 0.09% of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF worth $2,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 3,499.6% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 892,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 867,735 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 197.9% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $25.43. The stock had a trading volume of 560,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,778,252. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.40. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $25.28 and a 1 year high of $32.04.

