Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Purchases 474 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,674 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 11,688 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in NVIDIA by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 396,143 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $108,092,000 after buying an additional 66,564 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.3% in the first quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 5,777 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 15.7% in the first quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 9,951 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 52.0% in the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 15,328 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after purchasing an additional 5,241 shares during the period. 62.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Fubon Bank downgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Raymond James cut their target price on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $170.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Benchmark decreased their price target on NVIDIA from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.85.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

NVIDIA Stock Performance

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $9,901,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,397,693 shares in the company, valued at $279,307,257.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $8.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $137.76. The company had a trading volume of 45,375,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,777,156. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The firm has a market cap of $343.02 billion, a PE ratio of 45.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $130.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.18. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.25%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

