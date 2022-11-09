Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,517 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2,770.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,435,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,366,000 after buying an additional 1,385,335 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 72.2% in the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 3,116,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306,888 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 22.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,435,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,264,000 after acquiring an additional 986,490 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 18.1% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,542,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,911,000 after purchasing an additional 847,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,794,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,703,000 after purchasing an additional 729,133 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

RSP traded down $2.51 on Wednesday, hitting $137.33. 2,566,464 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,059,456. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $135.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.35. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.92 and a fifty-two week high of $164.90.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

