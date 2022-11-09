Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Sells 154 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC cut its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Valero Energy by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 110,063 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,982,000 after buying an additional 15,605 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its position in Valero Energy by 11.9% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 655,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $66,520,000 after purchasing an additional 69,619 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in Valero Energy by 15.5% in the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 13,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VLO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $147.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com raised Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Valero Energy from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Valero Energy

Valero Energy Stock Down 3.2 %

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $4,771,009.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 569,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,362,822. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VLO traded down $4.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $128.00. 4,121,013 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,645,803. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.74. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.13 and a fifty-two week high of $146.80. The stock has a market cap of $49.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.43 by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $44.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.16 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 43.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 27.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.73%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

Recommended Stories

