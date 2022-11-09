Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Takes $1.44 Million Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,000. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 1.1% of Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 419.0% in the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth $36,000. 41.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $6.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $263.32. The company had a trading volume of 64,293,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,817,523. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $254.26 and a fifty-two week high of $408.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $279.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $294.76.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.519 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

