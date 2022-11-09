Quaker Wealth Management LLC Sells 706 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Quaker Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 706 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Health Care ETF makes up about 0.4% of Quaker Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Quaker Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 5,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $242.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $233.19 and its 200-day moving average is $236.71. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $217.12 and a 52 week high of $268.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

